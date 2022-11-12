Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,825,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 16,055,890 shares.The stock last traded at $73.08 and had previously closed at $71.91.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 121.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.