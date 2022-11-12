Contrasting ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) & Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATN International and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATN International currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -3.95% -0.34% -0.15% Frontier Communications 8.06% 10.00% 2.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ATN International and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.5% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATN International and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $602.71 million 1.24 -$22.11 million ($2.02) -23.53 Frontier Communications $6.41 billion 0.00 $4.96 billion N/A N/A

Frontier Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International.

Summary

Frontier Communications beats ATN International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. This segment also offers mobile, data, and voice services to retail and business customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and US Virgin Islands under the One, GTT+, and Viya brands; roaming services; and handsets and accessories. The US Telecom segment provides carrier services, such as wholesale roaming services; fixed, mobility, carrier, and managed services to business and consumer; private network services to enterprise and consumer customers; and site maintenance services and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to commercial and industrial customers in India. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seven retail stores in the US Telecom segment and twenty-one retail stores in the International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Frontier Communications

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

