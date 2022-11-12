Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

