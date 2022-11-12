Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 30th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CRF stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

