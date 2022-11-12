Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 30th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
CRF stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
