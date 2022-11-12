Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

GLW stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 3,782,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

