Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

