Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 60,944 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 315.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $11,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 825,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

NYSE AQN traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $9.30. 12,636,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,127. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

