Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,348 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 62.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $32.13. 6,896,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,567. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

