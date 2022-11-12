Corrado Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

