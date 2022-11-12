Corrado Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 80.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 80,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 137.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 163,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 94,715 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

PNOV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 228,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

