Corrado Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

