Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 5,928,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

