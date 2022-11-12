Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 5.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 4,195.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AZAL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,623. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

