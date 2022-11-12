Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 5,577 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF comprises 1.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.78% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $800,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Price Performance

Shares of AZBO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.88. 18,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,111. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.