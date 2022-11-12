Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 678 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 335,981 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.5 %

PSEP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 137,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,905. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

