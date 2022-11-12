Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.33 billion.

Corteva Trading Down 3.6 %

Corteva stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 11.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,559,000 after buying an additional 258,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Corteva by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,457,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after buying an additional 83,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after buying an additional 99,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

