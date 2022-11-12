CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.09% of CoStar Group worth $1,218,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,011. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 0.92.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

