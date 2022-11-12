Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $7.76. 11,954,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,552,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

