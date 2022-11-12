Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Country Garden Stock Up 35.3 %
OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 5,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.
Country Garden Company Profile
