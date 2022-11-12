Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Country Garden Stock Up 35.3 %

OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 5,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

