Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.58.

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

TSE:CVO opened at C$6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.81 and a 1 year high of C$18.00.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

