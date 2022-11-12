Covestor Ltd Acquires 3,479 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. 1,250,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $542,463 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

