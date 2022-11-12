Covestor Ltd Decreases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises about 0.6% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,808,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 84,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.