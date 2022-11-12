Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the October 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COVTY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €40.00 ($40.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €37.00 ($37.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $19.59. 46,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Covestro has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

