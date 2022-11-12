Cowen Lowers CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $30.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CEVA. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $28.31 on Thursday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CEVA by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after buying an additional 268,750 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 112,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

