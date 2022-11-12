Cowen Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $68.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DINO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $780,726. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

