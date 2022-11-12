CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.99

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.99 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 95.58 ($1.10). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 97.25 ($1.12), with a volume of 3,669 shares.

CPPGroup Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

