Craig Hallum Trims Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Target Price to $10.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.80.

BVS opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Bioventus by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Bioventus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,943,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

