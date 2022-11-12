Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €97.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($97.00) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Delivery Hero Trading Up 8.8 %

ETR:DHER opened at €44.95 ($44.95) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($23.88) and a 52 week high of €131.50 ($131.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

