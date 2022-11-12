Credit Suisse Group Increases Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Price Target to $93.00

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Nelnet stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.75. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,496.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

