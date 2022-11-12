CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

