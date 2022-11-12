Critical Review: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and WaveDancer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $656.43 million 26.69 -$260.31 million ($0.70) -76.73 WaveDancer $15.03 million 1.03 -$1.13 million ($0.33) -2.45

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WaveDancer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

71.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cloudflare and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -25.16% -27.82% -7.18% WaveDancer -35.57% -37.75% -27.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cloudflare and WaveDancer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 1 10 10 0 2.43 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cloudflare presently has a consensus price target of $90.84, indicating a potential upside of 69.13%. Given Cloudflare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Volatility & Risk

Cloudflare has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cloudflare beats WaveDancer on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery and intelligent routing, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, online, and virtual waiting room solutions. Further, the company offers Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to its network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it provides developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, analytics, and data localization management; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About WaveDancer

(Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.