CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.92.

CS Disco Stock Performance

LAW stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 1,046,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,545. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CS Disco by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CS Disco by 705.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

