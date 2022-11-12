CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,373,000 after buying an additional 940,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 14,690,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,999,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

