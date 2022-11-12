CTS Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
CTS Stock Performance
Shares of CTS stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $45.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.
About CTS
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS (CTS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.