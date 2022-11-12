CTS Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

