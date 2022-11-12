Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) rose 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.04). Approximately 1,290,136 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 561,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.30 ($1.01).

Custodian REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £404.70 million and a PE ratio of 316.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.47.

Custodian REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

