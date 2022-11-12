Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Robert W. Baird

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTOS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 605.61 and a beta of 0.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

