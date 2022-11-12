CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 168.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 35.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.