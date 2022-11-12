CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,175,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

