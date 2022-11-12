CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Lowered by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,373 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.75% of CyberArk Software worth $143,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 85,149 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 4.1 %

CYBR stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

