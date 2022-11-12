CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.90 million-$176.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.86 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.54–$0.39 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.19.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.03. The company had a trading volume of 948,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.52. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.