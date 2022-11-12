CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.54–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $592.50 million-$599.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.53 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

