CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.54–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $592.50 million-$599.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.53 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.20 EPS.
NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
