CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 246,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,922. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 558,361 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 473,885 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.