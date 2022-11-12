CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.
CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 246,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,922. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.53.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
