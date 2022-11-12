DA Davidson Lowers AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Price Target to $5.00

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of AEye in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

LIDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 788,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,683. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,521.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that AEye will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AEye during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AEye by 240.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

