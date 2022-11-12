DA Davidson Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $23.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 59.24.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 5.9 %

RIVN opened at 34.90 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 31.86.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,310,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 728,510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $49,929,000 after acquiring an additional 670,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

