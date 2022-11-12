DA Davidson Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $40.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

U opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

