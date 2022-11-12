Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the October 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,877. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.46.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.