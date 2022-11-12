Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 434,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Danaher worth $721,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $281,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Danaher by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.00. 3,525,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

