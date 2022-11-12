Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in October

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the October 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 103,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.97. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

(Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.