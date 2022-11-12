Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in October

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the October 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 1.0 %
Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 103,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.97. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.