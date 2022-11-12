Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 955.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 9.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 22.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Data I/O by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $3.89 on Friday. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Articles

