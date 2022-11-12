Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.00 million-$449.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.63 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

Datadog Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $5.83 on Friday, reaching $82.35. 5,972,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,004. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,647.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.23.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $453,213.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $456,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $453,213.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $456,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,182 shares of company stock worth $2,896,302 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Datadog by 105.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

